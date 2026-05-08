‘They Trifled With Us’: President Trump Downplays Clash in Strait of Hormuz, Says Deal Could Happen ‘Any Day’ 

President Trump downplayed a military clash between US and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday and said a ceasefire agreement with Tehran could happen “any day,” despite renewed exchanges of fire that included US strikes and Iranian missile and drone launches.

“Yeah, it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away,” President Trump told reporters while touring construction at the Washington, DC, Reflecting Pool, characterizing the confrontation as a “trifle” and a “love tap.”

President Trump also said a deal with Iran remained possible despite the escalation.

“A deal with Iran might not happen, but it could happen any day. I believe they want the deal more than I do,’” he said.

The US military reported that the destroyers USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason were attacked by Iranian drones, missiles, and fast-attack boats while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command later confirmed what it described as “self-defense strikes” against Iranian military targets, including drone and missile launch sites. The US said Iranian boats involved in the confrontation were destroyed.

Iranian state media reported that Iranian forces fired on what it described as “enemy units” and said the action came in retaliation for a US strike on an Iranian oil tanker.

Explosions were reported near Iran’s Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas following the exchange.

The United Arab Emirates said its air defense systems were activated against incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

“UAE air defenses are currently engaging missile and drone attacks originating from Iran,” the UAE defense ministry said on X, adding that interception sounds were heard “across various parts of the country.”

According to a Fox News reporter, the US strikes on an Iranian port city and an island in the Strait of Hormuz followed anger from the UAE and Saudi Arabia over earlier Iranian attacks on the UAE that US officials had downplayed.

The confrontation took place as negotiations continued over a possible ceasefire. The United Nations reported that around 1,500 ships remained trapped in the Gulf because of the ongoing Iranian blockade of the strait, while oil prices rose sharply amid the renewed hostilities.