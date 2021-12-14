This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Thousands in Sudan Protest Coup, Military in Government
People protesting against the military coup in Sudan march during a demonstration in the east of the capital, Khartoum, on November 13, 2021. Tens of thousands of people protested across the country and at least six were killed by security forces. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Sudan
Protests
Coup

Thousands in Sudan Protest Coup, Military in Government

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2021

Thousands of Sudanese protesters demonstrated in Khartoum and other cities throughout the country on Monday, in continued protests against the October military coup led by Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which excluded the civilian coalition that had been set to take over the government as part of a power-sharing agreement signed two years ago. “The people are stronger” and “civilian is the people’s choice,” protesters reportedly chanted. Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and sticks to disperse protesters near the palace in Khartoum, AL Jazeera reported, citing eyewitnesses. At least 44 protesters have been killed and hundreds injured since the coup.

Burhan later restored deposed prime minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest at the time of the coup, to his position as head of the government and allowed the formation of a new transitional government, which includes military representatives.

The protesters were also demonstrating against the deal struck by Burhan that allowed the military to remain in the transitional council. Burhan has promised to call elections for a civilian government for July 2023.

