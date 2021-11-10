Thousands of Afghans Crossing Into Iran Daily, Refugee Group Says

Up to 5,000 Afghans have been crossing the border into Iran daily since the Taliban took over their country, a refugee organization announced on Wednesday. Up to 300,000 Afghans have entered Iran since late August, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) reported. It called for more economic assistance for Iran to help it deal with the hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees.

Some 5 million Afghans have been displaced from their country, with 90% of them currently in Iran and Pakistan, Reuters reported.

“Iran cannot be expected to host so many Afghans with so little support from the international community,” NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland said in a statement.