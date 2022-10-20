Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Thousands of Bakers Strike in Tunisia Over Unpaid Subsidies
The Media Line Staff
10/20/2022

Thousands of bakers in Tunisia went on strike on Wednesday, demanding 14 months of overdue subsidies the state owes them for producing subsidized bread. The bakers representing some 3,200 state-supported bakeries throughout the country are owed some $78 million, according to the national bakery owners’ union. The strike is open-ended. Another 1,200 bakeries across the country that do not receive government subsidies remain open, according to reports.

Tunisia is in the midst of a public financial crisis that has caused shortages of subsidized flour, sugar and other basic goods. The country is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a $1.9-billion loan, expected to be approved by the IMF board in December.

