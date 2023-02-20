Thousands of Israelis Converge on Jerusalem to Protest Judicial Reforms

Tens of thousands of Israelis from across the country have gathered outside the Knesset in Jerusalem for the second consecutive Monday to protest against judicial reforms that critics say threaten the democratic nature of the state.

The protest was set to begin at 2 p.m., to coincide with the Knesset reading of legislation for the reforms. Similar protests were also being held around Israel, including in Tel Aviv in the center, Be’er Sheva in the south and Haifa in the north.

The government’s proposed reforms will give the Knesset the ability to override Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority, give the ruling coalition decisive control over the appointment of Supreme Court justices, and make political rather than professional appointments for legal advisers to ministries.

Recent opinion polls have shown broad opposition to the judicial overhaul, with tens of thousands also gathering in Tel Aviv for the past seven Saturdays to demonstrate against the plan.