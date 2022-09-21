Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Thousands of Syrian Refugees Plan To Cross Together From Turkey to Greece
Asylum seekers, arrived in Edirne mostly from Istanbul and many other Turkish cities, are seen waiting at woodland near buffer zone located between the Kastanies and the Pazarkule border gates, hoping that Greece will open the border gate, on March 10, 2020 in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province. (Onur Coban/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Syrian refugees
Turkey
Greece
European Union

Thousands of Syrian Refugees Plan To Cross Together From Turkey to Greece

The Media Line Staff
09/21/2022

Thousands of Syrian refugees in Turkey are joining a convoy in an attempt to cross the border together into Greece, a European Union country, according to reports. The convoy is being organized on the Telegram platform, on a channel opened earlier this month, which has more than 85,000 followers, The Guardian reported. It is not known how many of the followers will actually join the convoy, however. Organizers, believed to be Syrian refugees themselves, have said they expect that some 100,000 refugees will attempt the border crossing.

Convoy members reportedly left for the designated meeting point on Monday. They are setting up camp with sleeping bags and tents in the northwest Turkey city of Edirne, located near the Greek border. The action has been dubbed the Caravan of Light. Members of the caravan have been attacked as they make their way to the meeting report, according to reports.

There are some 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Syria, some there as long as a decade. Turkish president Tayyip Recep Erdogan has floated a plan to forcibly repatriate at least one million Syrian refugees.

