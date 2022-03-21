Thousands of Tunisians Protest President Saied’s Power Grab

Thousands of Tunisians protested in the capital, Tunis, against President Kais Saied, who last year dismissed his government and seized a number of powers in what critics have called a coup. The protest march held on Sunday was organized by the Islamist Ennahdha party and the “Citizens Against the Coup” movement. Protesters shouted “the people want to overthrow the president” and “no to consultations,” AFP reported.

The rally took place on Tunisia’s Independence Day. Sunday also marked the final day of a national consultation process ahead of the drafting of a new constitution and planned constitutional referendum, which will be followed by parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 25. The consultation process, called “Your opinion, our decision,” was a call to citizens to send suggestions for constitutional reforms on the topics of electoral, economic, financial, social, developmental, health, education and cultural affairs via electronic platforms and through local committees

In July 2020, Saied fired the government and suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority. In September 2021, he announced that he would rule by decree. A month later, he appointed a new prime minister, and then approved a new cabinet of political neophytes, coming from academia or who were civil servants. Saied wants to amend the 2014 constitution, which he will then submit to a popular referendum.