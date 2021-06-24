Protecting Truth During Tension

Thousands Protest Banat Death, US State Department ‘Deeply Disturbed’
Protesters carrying photos of activist Nizar Banat, who died in custody after Palestinian Authority security services violently arrested him at his Hebron home in a pre-dawn raid, march through Ramallah calling for the resignation of PA President Mahmoud Abbas. (Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Nizar Banat
US State Department

Thousands Protest Banat Death, US State Department ‘Deeply Disturbed’

The Media Line Staff
06/24/2021

Thousands of protesters filled the streets in Hebron and Ramallah to protest the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority who died after being arrested in his Hebron home by the Palestinian Security Services.

An autopsy showed Banat died of injuries sustained from being beaten during his arrest very early Thursday morning and while in custody.

Protesters chanted: “No to police state” and “We hold the president of the Palestinian Authority responsible for Banat’s assassination.” Hamas called for a mass participation in Banat’s funeral.

The US State Department on Thursday said in a statement that it was  “deeply disturbed” by Banat’s death. “We are deeply disturbed by the death of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat and the information that has been reported regarding the circumstances of his death.  We offer our sincere condolences to his family and community.  We urge the Palestinian Authority to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation and to ensure full accountability in this case.  We have serious concerns about Palestinian Authority restrictions on the exercise of freedom of expression by Palestinians and harassment of civil society activists and organizations,” said the statement attributed to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

