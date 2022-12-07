Time Magazine Honors Zelenskyy, Iranian Women

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Time magazine’s Person of the Year, the publication announced Wednesday, as it also named Iranian women as its Heroes of the Year.

The comedian who became president has placed himself at the forefront of the world’s consciousness since Russian troops rolled across the border and Russian bombs began devastating Ukrainian cities in February of this year, ensuring that his people are not forgotten, their morale and determination to fight remain high and that Western aid keeps coming.

“Most of the people around him were armed with assault rifles, but this was his weapon, a late-model iPhone that [Zelenskyy] has used to wage the biggest land war of the information age,” writes Time’s Simon Shuster from Ukraine in the article accompanying the announcement. “His skill at addressing the world through that phone – in his nightly speeches on social media, in his endless calls with foreign leaders and supporters – has been as critical as the number of tanks in his army.”

Paying tribute to the women who have led Iran’s ongoing protests against the regime, under the slogan “women, life, freedom,” Azadeh Moaveni writes: “The regional and wider reverberations of Iranian girls’ revolt could not be more seismic. In neighboring Iraq and Afghanistan, countries where violence against women is endemic, activists have held up posters of their Iranian sisters. … No one, not the officials in Iran nor governments around the world who’ve made hostility to women a brand of politics, saw the power of a girl standing on a utility box, demanding to be left alone.”