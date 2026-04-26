‘Together’: Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid Unite Parties in Major Israeli Election Move

Former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced Sunday that their parties would run together in the upcoming Israeli election under a new joint list led by Bennett, marking one of the most significant political realignments in recent years.

The new party will be called Beyachad, Hebrew for “Together,” and will combine Lapid’s Yesh Atid with Bennett 2026 under Bennett’s leadership. In a statement from Bennett’s office, the two described the move as “a first step in the process of repairing the State of Israel,” saying the merger would unite what they called the “repair bloc” and end internal battles ahead of the election.

“The move brings about the unification of the repair bloc, puts an end to internal fights, and allows all efforts to be invested in a decisive victory in the upcoming elections and in leading Israel toward the repair it needs,” the statement said.

Lapid published a similar message, writing that he and Bennett were taking “a first step in the process of repairing the State of Israel” through the merger of Yesh Atid and Bennett 2026 into one party headed by Bennett. He said the move would allow “all those who believe in leading Israel toward the necessary repair” to focus their efforts on that goal.

In a separate message to Yesh Atid members, Lapid framed the decision as both personal and strategic. He said joining Bennett was “a decision I made wholeheartedly,” based first on “trust and friendship,” but also on “a shared vision for the future of the state.” He told party activists that the leadership they would see at the upcoming press conference was “the future leadership of Israel.”

Lapid also made clear that the decision represented a concession by the Israeli center in favor of a broader electoral goal. “In order to win the most important elections in Israel’s history, the Israeli center must this time stand behind Bennett,” he said, describing Bennett as “a right-wing leader, but a liberal, decent, law-abiding right-wing leader.”

The agreement was finalized the night before the announcement, Israeli media reported, with Bennett and Lapid expected to present the joint list later Sunday. Both are also seeking to expand the framework, including through outreach to Gadi Eisenkot, who welcomed the move in a conversation with Bennett and said the goal of winning the election is shared.

The party’s initial branding places Bennett clearly at the top. Campaign materials identify the new framework as “Beyachad, led by Bennett,” using blue and green colors and a direct visual message of unity around the former prime minister.

With elections approaching, the new list reshapes the opposition landscape. Lapid, who has led Yesh Atid for more than a decade, is stepping aside to allow Bennett to head the list, while Bennett gains access to an established political base and national campaign structure.

Whether other political figures will join the framework remains an open question. Both leaders have indicated they expect further developments.