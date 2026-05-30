Tom Barrack leaves Syria Envoy Role After Steering Post-Assad Outreach 

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack is stepping down from the position as the Trump administration is gradually phasing in full diplomatic relations with Damascus.

Barrack, who was appointed in May 2025 after Washington announced plans to lift major sanctions on Damascus, held an envoy role while continuing to serve as US ambassador to Turkey.

Earlier this year, Associated Press reported that lawmakers were informed of the State Department’s “intent to implement a phased approach to potentially resume embassy operations in Syria,” which may indicate that Barrack is leaving his position to make way for the reopening of the shuttered embassy in Damascus.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated on X that Barrack’s tenure as special envoy was ending and suggested the designation would not be renewed.

“Ambassador Tom Barrak has played an invaluable role as our Special Envoy to Syria.

“While that title is expiring, he will continue to play a leading role for the Trump Administration in both Syria and Iraq, where his expertise, relationships, and understanding of the America First agenda will continue to deliver wins on behalf of our great country,” Rubio added.

A Lebanese-American real estate billionaire and longtime ally of President Trump, Barrack chaired Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee before taking on diplomatic responsibilities.

During his time as special envoy, Barrack was involved in key aspects of US policy toward Syria following the fall of Bashar Assad. His work included overseeing efforts related to sanctions relief, reconstruction initiatives involving Turkey and Gulf states, and cooperation against the Islamic State terror group. He also played a role in discussions between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces while supporting efforts to stabilize the administration of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and broaden US diplomatic engagement with Damascus.

After meeting al-Sharaa in Damascus on 17 May, Barrack described Syria as “a laboratory for a new regional alliance based on diplomacy, integration and hope for the entire region”.

His tenure also drew criticism. In Lebanon, remarks urging journalists to behave in a “civilized” rather than “animalistic” manner during a news conference sparked backlash. Syrian-Kurdish leaders also accused him of taking an excessively “pro-Damascus” position and pressuring Kurdish groups to accept terms advanced by al-Sharaa.

Barrack was the fourth US special envoy to Syria in the past 12 years. The United States has not appointed an ambassador to Syria since Stephen Ford, who served from December 2011 to February 2014.