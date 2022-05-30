The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Top General Lifts State of Emergency in Sudan Imposed During Coup
Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum on October 26, 2021, a day after a military coup. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Sudan
Coup
State of Emergency

Top General Lifts State of Emergency in Sudan Imposed During Coup

The Media Line Staff
05/30/2022

Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led a military coup of the country in October, has lifted the state of emergency that he imposed at the time. The degree lifting the state of emergency was announced on Sunday by the Burhan-appointed Transitional Sovereign Council. The decision to lift the state of emergency was taken in order to “prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period,” according to the council.

The decree comes a week after renewed demonstrations against the coup that left at least one protester dead. Military forces have killed nearly 100 people and injured thousands during attempts to quell protests that have taken place since the coup.

Following the coup, Burhan agreed to reinstate deposed prime minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest at the start of the coup, and allowed him to form a new technocratic cabinet under the supervision of the military ahead of elections to be held by the end of 2023. Hamdok resigned in January. Burhan has said he will only cede power to those elected in next year’s election. Pro-democracy protesters want a civilian government to hold power until the elections.

