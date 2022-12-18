Donate
Top Iranian Actress Arrested Over Support for Executed Protester
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti attends a press conference at the Cannes film festival in the French Riviera city, May 26, 2022. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
Sara Miller
12/18/2022

A leading Iranian actress has been arrested by the Islamic Republic’s regime, charged with “spreading falsehoods” about the months of protests following the September 16 death of a young woman in police custody, the country’s state-run media IRNA said.

According to IRNA, Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Oscar-winning movie The Salesman, was arrested a week after she wrote a message on Instagram in support of Mohsen Shekari, the 23-year-old protester who earlier this month became the first person executed over alleged crimes carried out during the protests.

Alidoosti is one of a number of Iranian celebrities who are among the thousands detained by the hardline Tehran government since the protests began. At least 450 people have been reported killed in the harsh government response to the protests.

