Donate
Light Theme
Log In
People are shown on March 22 walking through Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda outdoor market, where numerous vendors had closed due to coronavirus. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Moshe Bar Siman-Tov
coronavirus
COVID-19
Health

Top Israeli Health Official Says Coronavirus Restrictions Could Soon be Eased

The Media Line Staff
04/04/2020

The director general of Israel’s Health Ministry on Friday evening revealed that the rate of coronavirus infections in the country appeared to be stabilizing and, as such, if citizens continued to abide by strict government guidelines requiring them to self-isolate then certain restrictions on movement could be lifted after next week’s Passover holiday. The prediction is being considered a best-case scenario, as on Saturday morning the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel approached 7,500. Forty people have died. The comments by Moshe Bar Siman-Tov came just days after he warned that thousands of Israelis could succumb to the disease. According to local media, Health Ministry models showed that Israeli authorities were on the verge of containing the spread of the virus prior to last month’s Purim holiday, when people generally congregate on the streets and frequent restaurants and bars. The government has instructed police to ensure that people celebrate Passover only with nuclear family members living in the same abode. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and numerous top officials – including Bar Siman-Tov – are currently in quarantine after Israel’s health minister contracted COVID-19.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.