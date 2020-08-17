Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Anwar Gargash (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
United Arab Emirates
Iran
Anwar Gargash
Gulf Cooperation Council
Israel
United States
normalization
Middle East
Mideast

Top UAE Official: Israel Agreement Not Directed at Iran

The Media Line Staff
08/17/2020

Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs, says the agreement reached last week with Israel for the normalization of ties was a “sovereign decision” and was not directed at Iran. “We say this and repeat it. We do not accept interference in our decisions,” Gargash wrote Monday on Twitter. The day before, the UAE protested comments made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani – who called the emiratis’ move a “treacherous act” and said the country now faced a “dangerous future” – by summoning the Iranian charge d’affaires for a dressing down. The secretary-general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, of which the UAE is a member, also castigated Iran for its “threats.” Many see the agreement reached with Israel to have stemmed in large part from a shared view of Iran as the primary threat to the region due to its support for extremist groups and what are perceived to be its nuclear ambitions.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.