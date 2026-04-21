Torch Ceremony Opens Israel’s 78th Independence Day as Netanyahu, Milei and Hostage Families Take Center Stage

Israel opened its 78th Independence Day on Tuesday night with a state torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, formally transitioning from Memorial Day and launching national celebrations with 12 torch lighters representing key sectors of society.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara entered the ceremony plaza alongside Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana and the Home Front Command chief before the flag was raised to begin the event.

The ceremony incorporated recorded military radio transmissions, including: “The south here, command, we are launching an offensive against Hamas and the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. Our goal is one—victory!” Additional messages declared: “We always trust you and believe in you. You are the generation of victory! The eyes of the world are all upon us—the people of Israel trust us and stand behind us!” and later: “We will not return home until we complete the mission assigned to us in full. Command here: bring your missions to completion!”

Soldiers marched in formation and were later joined by family members, as another message played: “Return home safely, we are waiting for you.” Screens displayed Israel Defense Forces personnel in a command center and highlighted the achievements of the military, intelligence services and the air force, alongside clips from speeches by US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

In remarks during the ceremony, Ohana said: “We acted in the past year in general and in the most recent operation in particular to fight our enemies everywhere … What does victory look like? This is what victory looks like!” He added: “And this is your victory, citizens of Israel… People of Israel—I salute you!”

Among the torch lighters were representatives from the military, medicine, technology and Israeli society. Gal Hirsch, coordinator for hostages and missing persons, said: “We will not give up, we will turn the world upside down so that none of our brothers will be left behind.” Talik Gvili, mother of deceased hostage Ran Gvili, said: “There is no one more proud than me to be your mother—pride is stronger than sadness.”

Argentine President Javier Milei lit the final torch, stating: “Argentina and Israel are not only partners—but true friends,” and said Argentina was working to move its embassy to Jerusalem “the moment conditions allow.” He concluded: “Thank you very much. May God bless Israel and Argentina, may His strength always accompany us. Long live freedom, the people of Israel live—and to the glory of the State of Israel.”