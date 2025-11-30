Toronto University Flooded With 16,000 Applications for Just 10 Conflict-Zone Scholarships 

The University of Toronto is preparing for an unprecedented selection process after receiving an unexpected flood of applications for a small academic program aimed at students escaping conflict zones. What began on October 30 as a modest initiative offering ten places has turned into a logistical challenge, with nearly 16,000 young people submitting requests by the November 20 deadline, roughly equal to the institution’s entire student body, Italian newspaper Il Quotidiano reports.

Administrators say they were stunned by the response. Vice Rector Barbara Poggio, who oversees the project, told Il Quotidiano, “We did not expect such a response. The university has carried out similar initiatives in the past, but we have never seen such a number of applications.” Rector Flavio Deflorian described how the announcement spread far more widely than anticipated. “Other universities have launched similar initiatives this year as well,” he said, noting Bologna received about 500 applications for ten spots. “Our project probably entered certain channels, and from there the word spread rapidly. This fills us with a deep sense of responsibility.”

Half of the applicants come from Gaza and the West Bank, the university confirmed, while the rest are from countries such as Yemen, Sudan, and the Congo. Although their circumstances differ, the program’s staff say many share a common expectation: to leave behind instability and rebuild their academic paths.

The initiative offers a one-year preparatory course that can pave the way to degree programs the following year if requirements are met. Those selected will receive a €7,200 scholarship, exemption from university fees, language-course waivers, and support for travel, visas, residency paperwork, and enrollment in Italy’s national health system.

Given the applicants’ backgrounds, the review process will move quickly but with strict criteria. A committee appointed by the rector will evaluate risk levels, academic histories, barriers to study, and each candidate’s motivation letter. Remote interviews may be used, though Poggio warned that “it is difficult for these students to connect online, and staying connected for long periods is a risk factor for them.”

The university is also working with embassies to make sure selected students can realistically reach Toronto. Deflorian said the institution cannot expand the number of places because the program requires close academic and personal support, but discussions are underway with national education authorities to see whether other universities can accommodate some of the demand.

For Toronto’s leadership, the overwhelming response highlights both the urgency of the situation and the scale of need. As Deflorian put it, many applicants “are simply seeking a way out of the horror of war,” a message he said institutions must take seriously.