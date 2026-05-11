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‘Totally Unacceptable’: President Trump Rejects Iran’s Response to Peace Proposal
US President Donald Trump delivers an Easter message from the White House in Washington, DC, April 4, 2026. (Screenshot: YouTube)

‘Totally Unacceptable’: President Trump Rejects Iran’s Response to Peace Proposal

The Media Line Staff
05/11/2026

President Trump said Monday that he rejected Iran’s response to a US proposal aimed at ending the war.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “I just read the response from Iran’s ‘representatives.’ I don’t like it – completely unacceptable!”

Diplomatic sources cited by the Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen said Iran’s response included demands for an end to the siege, control of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of American sanctions, and the release of frozen Iranian funds. The sources said the proposal also included a clause related to a ceasefire in Lebanon, which they described as one of Tehran’s “red lines.”

In contrast, the US position called for free passage through the waterway and a halt to Iran’s uranium enrichment.

According to the same sources, Iran’s proposed that further negotiations continue in writing through Pakistan. The reported proposal also included 30 days of negotiations following a cessation of hostilities to address remaining details. The sources said Iran insisted that any agreement with Washington must include an immediate end to the war upon its announcement.

The source said Iran’s draft called for “an immediate end to the war and a guarantee that it will not be attacked again.” The source also said Iran was seeking an immediate end to the naval blockade after an initial understanding is signed.

A senior Iranian official told Al Jazeera that Tehran’s response was “realistic and positive,” adding that it focused on ending the war across the region, “especially in Lebanon,” while resolving disagreements with Washington.

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On Sunday night, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Iran “has been playing games with the United States and the rest of the world for 47 years (delay, delay, delay!).”

He added that “For 47 years, the Iranians have been ‘squeezing’ us,” killing US citzens in roadside bombs, executing tens of thousands of their own citizens and “laughing at our country, which is now great again. They won’t be laughing anymore!”

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