Tourism Revenue in UAE Tops $5 Billion This Year

Tourism revenue in the United Arab Emirates has topped $5 billion in the first half of this year, UAE prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said Sunday after a cabinet meeting in the capital Abu Dhabi, according to the official WAM news agency.

Hotel occupancy is up more than 40% over 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, Sheikh Mohammed said, according to The New Arab. Tourism is expected to increase further during the World Cup in Qatar, which has a limited number of hotel rooms. Dubai will operate daily flights to and from Qatar during the World Cup to house fans.