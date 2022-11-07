Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tourism to Israel Bounces Back as 2M Arrive From January to October 2022
News Updates
tourism
Israel
Ccoronavirus
COVID-19

Tourism to Israel Bounces Back as 2M Arrive From January to October 2022

The Media Line Staff
11/07/2022

More than 2 million tourists have arrived in Israel since the beginning of 2022, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported on Sunday. The total number from January to October – 2.078 million – was a seven-fold increase compared to the same period last year. October saw 333,500 tourists arriving in the country – the highest number since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. The entry into Israel of vaccinated and recovered tourists has been permitted since January 2022, and of unvaccinated tourists since March 2022.

Israel currently has a seven-day rolling average of around 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per million population daily. As of October 26, Israel’s effective reproduction rate, R, the average number of new infections caused by a single infected individual, was 1.05.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.