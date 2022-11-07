Tourism to Israel Bounces Back as 2M Arrive From January to October 2022

More than 2 million tourists have arrived in Israel since the beginning of 2022, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported on Sunday. The total number from January to October – 2.078 million – was a seven-fold increase compared to the same period last year. October saw 333,500 tourists arriving in the country – the highest number since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. The entry into Israel of vaccinated and recovered tourists has been permitted since January 2022, and of unvaccinated tourists since March 2022.

Israel currently has a seven-day rolling average of around 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per million population daily. As of October 26, Israel’s effective reproduction rate, R, the average number of new infections caused by a single infected individual, was 1.05.