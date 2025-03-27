Tourist Submarine Sinks off Egypt’s Coast, Killing 6

Six people were killed and at least nine injured Thursday morning when a tourist submarine sank off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt, Egyptian media reported. Children were reportedly among the 45 people traveling on the vessel.

The Russian embassy in Egypt has reported that five of the victims were Russian nationals and the other was an Egyptian. All the tourists on the submarine were Russians, the embassy said. Most of the survivors were reportedly rescued by emergency crews and taken to local hotels and hospitals.

The cause of the disaster is not immediately clear. The vessel, operated by Sindbad Submarines, was designed to carry 44 passengers to depths of up to 82 feet. Weather conditions in Hurghada were clear, though winds were reported to be stronger than average.

Egyptian media is reporting that investigations into the cause of the incident are underway.

Hurghada is a major hub for Red Sea tourism, attracting millions of visitors annually. The destination is especially popular among Russians.

The region has seen multiple maritime accidents in recent years, including a dive boat capsizing in November that left four dead and seven missing. In 2023, a fire on a yacht killed three British tourists visiting Egypt.

Egypt’s tourism sector, which employs 2 million people and generates more than 10% of GDP, relies heavily on activities like snorkeling and diving, raising concerns that such incidents may negatively affect the industry.