Train Derailment in Pakistan’s Sindh Province Claims 30 Lives

A train derailment in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday has left at least 30 dead and over 60 injured. The Hazara Express train was en route from Karachi to Havelian when it derailed near Nawabshah. Rapid response from military and paramilitary troops alongside rescue workers ensured that trapped passengers were extracted from the wrecked carriages. Those critically injured were airlifted to advanced medical facilities via military helicopters. Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said around 1,000 passengers were on board at the time of the accident. An exhaustive investigation will look into the cause of the crash, said Rafique. Tragically, Pakistan’s railway infrastructure has seen multiple accidents in recent times. Notably, in 2021, a collision between two trains in the Sindh province resulted in 40 fatalities. From 2013 to 2019, local media reported a death toll of 150 due to railway accidents.