Transfer Expected of 2 Red Sea Islands to Saudis, With Israel’s Approval
The island of Tiran, located at the entrance of the Straits of Tiran, which separates the Red Sea from the Gulf of Aqaba, in this photo from 2011. (Ahmed Elkastawy/Wikimedia Commons)
The Media Line Staff
06/02/2022

The transfer of two strategic islands in the Red Sea from Egyptian to Saudi sovereignty is expected to be announced at the end of the month when US President Joe Biden visits the Middle East, Axios first reported, citing US and Israeli sources.

The two islands, Tiran and Sanafir, which control access to the strategic Straits of Tiran, were demilitarized as part of the 1979 Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty. Saudi Arabia gave Egypt control of the islands in 1950; the Saudis say that if the islands are transferred back to the kingdom then they will keep it demilitarized but want the multinational force that patrols the islands removed. This is something that Israel must sign off on, according to the peace treaty.

Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have diplomatic relations.

Israel reportedly is ready to agree to the deal, with the multinational force stationed on Egyptian soil. In exchange, Saudi Arabia will allow Israeli airlines to fly over Saudi airspace, which would shorten flights to countries such as India, Thailand and China. Following the signing of the Abraham Accords, the Saudis allowed Israeli flights to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly over the kingdom. Air India flights also were allowed to fly over Saudi airspace on the way to and from Israel.

Biden is scheduled to visit both Saudi Arabia and Israel during his visit to the region. He reportedly will announce the deal during the trip, though no pubic meeting between Israeli and Saudi officials is scheduled. Saudi Arabia has said it will not normalize relations with Israel until it sees serious progress in the Israel-Palestinian peace process.

