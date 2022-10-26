Tripoli-Based Libyan Government Signs 2 Deals With Turkey

Abdulhamid Dbeibah, prime minister of Libya’s government of national accord in Tripoli, signed two deals with Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The deals signed on Tuesday include one that allows the implementation of a security agreement and an agreement under which Turkey will provide technology to boost the capability of Libya’s air force.

Dbeibah was in Turkey to visit a defense exhibition. The signing of the deals comes just weeks after Turkey signed a deal allowing it to undertake oil and gas exploration within Libya’s maritime borders in the Mediterranean Sea. Turkish troops have been deployed in Libya since January 2020.