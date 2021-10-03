Americans need to understand the Middle East
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen Halts Air Travel, Closes Roads in Oman
The harbor in Muscat, Oman during a quiet time. (Pixabay)
News Updates

Tropical Cyclone Shaheen Halts Air Travel, Closes Roads in Oman

The Media Line Staff
10/03/2021

Flights have been suspended in and out of the Omani capital of Muscat and residents of the country’s coastal areas have been urged to evacuate in the face of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen. The cyclone hit Oman on Sunday, leaving three dead so far, according to reports. Two Asian workers were killed when their housing area was buried under a hill that collapsed due to the storm. In addition, a child was swept away by flooding accompanying the cyclone.

There is a high risk of flooding because the rain from the storm is falling in a mountainous area and the ground is unable to absorb it all, Al Jazeera reported.

Most of the country’s five million residents live in and around the capital. The country’s authorities have declared that roads in Muscat will be open only to emergency vehicles until the end of the cyclone.

The storm could later reach the eastern end of the United Arab Emirates as well.

