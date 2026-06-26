Trump Administration Advances $700 Million Jet Engine Sale to Turkey 

The administration of US President Donald Trump has formally notified Congress of its intention to sell approximately $700 million worth of jet engines to Turkey, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

The proposed sale has drawn opposition from some lawmakers because of Turkey’s continued possession of Russian defense systems acquired in 2019.

If approved, the transaction would represent a significant gesture toward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whom President Trump considers one of his key allies, ahead of next month’s NATO summit.

In its notification to Congress, dated June 24 and delivered late Wednesday, the State Department said, “The US government is prepared to license the export of these items having taken into account political, military, economic, human rights, and arms control considerations.”

Congress has 15 days to introduce a joint resolution of disapproval if lawmakers seek to block the sale. Any such measure would have to pass both chambers of Congress and could still be vetoed by President Trump.

At the same time, Vice President JD Vance said the administration is reviewing whether Turkey meets US egal requirements before moving ahead with additional defense agreements, including the possibility of readmitting Ankara to the F-35 fighter jet program.

Speaking in the Oval Office, President Trump claimed Erdoğan had been close to becoming involved in the conflict with Iran.

“He was a prime candidate to go into the war with Iran — maybe on the Iran side, because he’s not a big fan of Israel,” President Trump claimed, even though Turkey gave no indication that it was preparing to enter the US-Israel war against Iran and even came under Iranian fire at one point.

“I asked him to stay out. He stayed out,” he told reporters.

Praising the Turkish leader, President Trump added, “Erdogan is a great leader, a very strong person … Everything I’ve ever asked from him, he’s done. I’m going to probably do something that’s going to make him very happy.”

Relations between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023. In July 2024, Erdoğan said he might consider military action against Israel to halt the war in Gaza. Earlier this month, Turkey’s interior minister called for the “liberation” of Jerusalem.