Trump Administration Presses Israel on Letting Journalists Into Gaza

Washington is again pressing Israel to allow foreign reporters into Gaza, two US officials told The Times of Israel as the ceasefire continues to hold across much of the enclave.

According to the officials, the issue has been on the Trump administration’s agenda for several months. President Donald Trump told journalists in August that he favored granting international media access, while noting that Gaza still posed serious security risks.

Israeli forces remain stationed in parts of eastern Gaza following the October 10 start of the ceasefire. One American official said renewed discussions are underway but described the matter as secondary to other regional priorities.

Meanwhile, Israel’s High Court of Justice last month extended by 30 days the government’s deadline to update its stance on independent media entry into Gaza. The court’s request came after the Foreign Press Association petitioned for access in 2024, arguing that restrictions on journalists violated press freedom.

The state had previously submitted a response in June citing ongoing security concerns. During the October 23 hearing, justices remarked that conditions had changed since the truce began and called on the government to reassess whether foreign correspondents could enter safely under the current circumstances.

No ruling has yet been handed down. Until the review is complete, Gaza remains closed to outside media. Israeli authorities continue to evaluate security conditions, while Washington maintains its call for transparency as reconstruction and humanitarian operations progress under the fragile ceasefire.