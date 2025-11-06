Trump Administration Set To Announce Kazakhstan’s Entry Into Abraham Accords

Kazakhstan is poised to become the latest country to join the Abraham Accords, with an announcement expected Thursday evening from President Donald Trump’s administration, according to American and Israeli officials.

The agreement, one of President Trump’s central foreign policy initiatives during his first term, formally established relations between Israel and several Arab nations in 2020. Kazakhstan’s entry would mark the first expansion of the accords in four years and is being framed by officials as the beginning of a broader regional shift.

The announcement is expected to take place at a gathering in Washington with representatives from five Central Asian states. A senior administration official said Kazakhstan’s inclusion would be “just the beginning,” suggesting more nations could soon follow.

Israel and Kazakhstan have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, but the move would elevate their cooperation under the Abraham Accords framework. While the agreement does not alter existing recognition, officials view the inclusion of a major Central Asian nation as a symbolic milestone for regional diplomacy.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff hinted at the development during remarks at a financial conference in Miami, saying, “I’m heading back to Washington tonight because we’re announcing another country,” though he declined to identify which one.

In a separate meeting Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss new opportunities for investment and trade. According to the State Department, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding economic cooperation. Tokayev’s office released its own statement calling for “constructive dialogue on deepening multifaceted cooperation,” a phrase widely interpreted as signaling readiness to formalize ties with Israel under the US-led initiative.

The Trump administration continues to push for additional signatories to the Abraham Accords, including Saudi Arabia, which has linked normalization with Israel to progress toward a Palestinian state, a move Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined.

President Trump told Time Magazine last month that he believes Riyadh “will lead the way” and predicted its entry into the accords could happen before the year’s end, despite disagreements between Saudi Arabia and Israel on Palestinian statehood.

If confirmed, Kazakhstan’s accession would represent a significant diplomatic win for

President Trump as he seeks to expand his signature Middle East initiative into the broader Muslim world.