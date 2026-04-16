President Trump Announces 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire, Invites Leaders to First Talks Since 1983

President Donald Trump announced Thursday a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon set to take effect at midnight Israel time, as the United States seeks to advance efforts toward broader negotiations between the two countries.

The ceasefire followed direct contacts with both leaders, President Trump wrote, added that he had held “excellent talks” with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said the truce would begin at midnight Friday Israel time and described it as a step toward peace, adding he plans to host the two leaders for “the first meaningful talks since 1983.”



Earlier Thursday, President Trump also said Netanyahu and Aoun were expected to hold direct talks. However, two Lebanese officials later confirmed that Aoun would not agree to meet Netanyahu directly until Israel first agreed to a ceasefire.

Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, responding to a question from Wall, said: “Lebanon has expressed willingness to disarm Hezbollah.”

Netanyahu told security cabinet ministers he agreed to the ceasefire at President Trump’s request, according to Hebrew media reports. “Trump asked, and I agreed,” Netanyahu told ministers. He also said Israel would maintain control of “strategic points” during the 10-day ceasefire.

The cabinet did not vote on the ceasefire, and some ministers reportedly objected after learning of the move through media reports. Netanyahu is said to have committed to holding a security cabinet discussion on the issue at a later stage.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid criticized the decision, saying: “Not for the first time, all the promises of this government collapse in the face of reality.” He added: “The confrontation in Lebanon can end in only one way—the permanent removal of the threat to the northern communities. With this government, that won’t happen. We’ll do it under the next government.”

Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim Moussawi said the group would adhere to the ceasefire if Israeli attacks stop. “We in Hezbollah will cautiously adhere to the ceasefire on the condition that it is a comprehensive halt to hostilities against us and that Israel not use it to carry out any assassinations,” he said.

He also said: “We express thanks to Iran for having applied pressure in Lebanon’s favor,” adding that “the ceasefire would not have happened without Iran considering the ceasefire as equal to closing the Strait of Hormuz.”