Trump Announces Israel’s Agreement to 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire Terms, Urges Hamas To Accept Proposal

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to conditions for a proposed 60-day ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, urging the terrorist group to accept the deal as international mediators prepare to deliver the final terms.

The proposal, developed in coordination with Qatar and Egypt, comes after months of stalled negotiations and could lead to the release of Israeli hostages and a potential end to the war if extended into a permanent truce.

President Trump said, “Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60-day ceasefire, during which time we will work with all parties to end the war.” He added, “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal because it will not get better—it will only get worse.”

The ceasefire plan was presented following meetings in Washington between top US officials and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. President Trump is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week at the White House and said he would be “very firm” with Netanyahu about ending the war.

The proposed truce, part of a deal coordinated by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, would see Hamas release 10 living hostages and return the bodies of 18 others. A permanent ceasefire could result in the release of all remaining hostages. But Hamas has requested modifications to the deal, including spreading hostage releases throughout the ceasefire to ensure that Israel continues negotiations.

Hamas’ response also reportedly includes demands that would restrict Israel’s ability to resume military operations if talks collapse after the truce. Israel, for its part, continues to insist that Hamas disarm, surrender, and leave Gaza, terms the group has rejected.

The conflict, which reignited following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and led to the abduction of around 250 hostages, has resulted in over 56,000 Palestinian deaths, according to the Hamas Health Ministry. The number of casualties provided does not distinguish between the deaths of civilians and Hamas fighters.