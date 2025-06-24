Trump Blasts Israel After Ceasefire Falters

US President Donald Trump made harsh and uncensored remarks about Israel’s military actions following the breakdown of a tentative ceasefire with Iran.

His remarks were a stunning departure from his usual staunch Israel support.

Speaking to reporters as he departed for the NATO summit, Trump criticized both Israel and Iran for escalating tensions, stating, “We have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f— they’re doing.” He added, “We have to have Israel calm down because they went on a mission this morning.”

The comments came after Iran fired three ballistic missiles into Israel in the early morning hours, killing four people and wounding 21. In response, dozens of Israeli fighter jets took to the skies over Iranian airspace, appearing ready to launch a retaliatory strike.

However, the operation was abruptly halted after a phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to sources, Trump demanded Netanyahu stand down to prevent a broader regional conflict.

“I don’t like the fact that Israel went out this morning, and I’m going to see if I can stop it,” he said.

Though Israeli forces largely complied, one jet reportedly dropped a single bomb on a symbolic target near Tehran. Netanyahu’s office later confirmed the limited strike, citing Iran’s violations, but said further action was restrained following Trump’s intervention.

Despite tensions, Trump expressed confidence in a return to calm, stating Israel had “achieved all of its war goals” and praising their decision to step back.