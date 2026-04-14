Trump Deletes Jesus Image but Doubles Down in Feud With Pope

President Donald Trump deleted a social media image depicting himself in a Jesus-like healing scene after a wave of criticism on Monday, but he refused to apologize to Pope Leo XIV, deepening an already public clash between the White House and the Vatican over the US-Israeli war against Iran. The now-removed image appeared on Truth Social after President Trump had attacked the pope in separate posts, calling him “WEAK on Crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy,” while the pontiff continued urging peace and diplomacy.

Asked about the image, the American president insisted it had been misunderstood. “I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross,” he said, later adding, “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better.” President Trump also declined to walk back his criticism of Leo, saying the pope was wrong in opposing his Iran policy and arguing that “you cannot have a nuclear Iran.”

The dispute has become an unusual and politically fraught confrontation between a sitting US president and the first US-born pope. Pope Leo has criticized the war in Iran in moral and religious terms, saying “God does not bless any conflict,” and later told reporters he would keep speaking out for “peace,” “dialogue,” and “multilateral relationships among the states” to seek just solutions. He also signaled that he would not be drawn into a personal fight with President Trump.

The uproar over the image widened beyond the president’s usual critics. Reuters reported that even some religious conservatives condemned the post as offensive or blasphemous, while broader criticism focused on the use of Christian imagery during an intensifying feud with the Vatican. The controversy came as the collapse of efforts to calm the Iran conflict added to pressure on both leaders and sharpened the political stakes of their disagreement.