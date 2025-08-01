Donate
Trump Envoy Witkoff and Huckabee Visit Rafah to ‘Learn the Truth’ About GHF Aid Distribution
Special envoy Steve Witkoff and ambassador Mike Huckabee in Gaza, August 1, 2025. (X Steve Witkoff)

The Media Line Staff
08/01/2025

President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made a rare visit to Gaza on Friday.

The pair spent more than five hours in Rafah, where they met with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the organization overseeing most food distribution in the enclave since late May. GHF reports distributing about 1.2 million meals daily — a figure Witkoff described on X as “an incredible feat.” In a territory of roughly 2.1 million people, that output averages just over half a meal per person per day.

“Today, we spent over five hours inside Gaza level setting the facts on the ground, assessing conditions, and meeting with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” Witkoff wrote. “The purpose of the visit was to give President Trump a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza.”

Huckabee echoed that message, saying he joined the visit to “learn the truth” about GHF aid operations. He noted that they also received briefings from the Israeli military and “spoke to folks on the ground,” without elaborating.

Israel on Sunday announced new steps to increase the flow of humanitarian supplies following international criticism over rising deaths from starvation. GHF remains the primary channel for aid delivery under the current system.

