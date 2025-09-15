Trump: ‘Israel Must Be Very, Very Careful’ Dealing With Hamas, Qatar Is a ‘Great Ally’ of the US

US President Donald Trump cautioned Israel to be “very careful” in how it deals with Qatar following last week’s Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Doha.

Speaking to reporters at Morristown Airport in New Jersey on Sunday, Trump was asked if he had a message for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the attack, which failed to eliminate Hamas leadership. “My message is that they have to be very, very careful. They have to do something about Hamas, but Qatar has been a great ally to the United States,” Trump said.

Trump emphasized Qatar’s close ties with Washington, saying, “A lot of people don’t know that.” He described the Gulf state as a “very great ally” that should not be spoken of negatively. Israel and everybody else has to be careful when we attack people,” he added.

The president’s comments followed his meeting on Friday with Qatari ruler Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, whom he described as a “wonderful person.” Trump said he told the emir that Qatar needs “better public relations” because “people talk of it so badly, and they shouldn’t be.”

The remarks came days after Israel’s September 9 strike in Doha, which targeted a meeting of Hamas leaders. According to the terror group, none of its senior officials were killed, though five of its members died in the attack.

The strikes in Doha have drawn condemnation from Arab states and international criticism, as Israel increases pressure on Qatar over its role as host to Hamas leaders. Netanyahu has said Qatar must either expel senior Hamas officials or “bring them to justice,” warning that Israel will act if Doha does not.

Al-Thani declared that Israel should be “punished” for its strike on Doha, although he indicated that Qatar would resume its role as mediator for a hostage release deal and Gaza war ceasefire.