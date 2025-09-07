Trump Issues ‘Final Warning’ to Hamas for Hostage Deal, Says Israel Has Agreed

US President Donald Trump declared Sunday that Israel has agreed to a new American-backed arrangement to secure the release of hostages in Gaza, while warning Hamas that refusal to comply would bring consequences.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter. DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

According to sources cited by The Jerusalem Post, the plan was recently transmitted to Hamas by Israeli negotiator Gershon Baskin and Dr. Bishara Bahbah. The deal envisions the release of all 48 hostages — both the living and the bodies of those killed — in exchange for a personal guarantee from Trump that fighting will not resume while negotiations are underway.

The framework also calls for freeing 2,000 to 3,000 Palestinian prisoners, canceling Israel’s planned military campaign in Gaza City, and opening talks aimed at ending the conflict. Israeli forces would remain in some positions inside Gaza, though on a limited basis.

A source familiar with the discussions said Hamas is unlikely to agree, since surrendering hostages at the outset would strip it of bargaining power if talks collapse. A senior Israeli official confirmed that the government is reviewing the proposal seriously, but acknowledged the obstacles ahead.

Families of hostages welcomed the initiative as a potential “breakthrough” and urged the government to give Trump full backing until all captives are returned.