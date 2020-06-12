Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (left) congratulates US President Donald Trump after the latter unveils his Middle East peace plan at the White House on January 28. (Shealah Craighead/White House)
News Updates
United States
International Criminal Court
Donald Trump
sanctions
Israel
Afghanistan
Palestinians
Hamas
West Bank
Gaza Strip

Trump Orders Sanctions against ICC Over Afghanistan Probe

The Media Line Staff
06/12/2020

US President Donald Trump has announced new sanctions on members of the International Criminal Court at the Hague who are conducting a preliminary probe into alleged war crimes committed by American military personnel in Afghanistan. In a statement, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany contended that the inquiry constituted “an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten[ed] to infringe upon our national sovereignty.” She also accused the ICC of being an “ineffective international bureaucracy that targets the United States… [and its] allies,” including Israel. In this respect, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week warned of “consequences” if the court opened a formal investigation into alleged war crimes committed by the Israeli military and Gaza Strip-based Hamas during the 2014 war. The ICC would also likely rule on the legality of Jewish communities located in the West Bank. Neither Washington nor Jerusalem are parties to the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding charter, and thus both argue that the body has no jurisdiction to investigate purported crimes committed by either Americans or Israelis.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.