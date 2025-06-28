Trump Predicts Gaza Ceasefire Within Days

President Donald Trump said Friday that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could be reached “within the next week,” citing recent talks with unnamed individuals involved in mediation efforts. The comments come after a US- and Israeli-led bombing campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure concluded in a ceasefire earlier this week.

“I think it’s close. I just spoke to some of the people involved,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire.”

Trump is reportedly pushing Israel to wind down its Gaza campaign and refocus on expanding regional peace agreements like the Abraham Accords. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to arrive in Washington Monday for talks on Gaza, Iran, and a possible Netanyahu visit to the White House.

Previous efforts to secure a truce have repeatedly failed. In late May, US envoy Steve Witkoff proposed a 60-day ceasefire in which Hamas would release 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others taken during the October 7 attack. In exchange, Israel would free 125 prisoners serving life sentences, over 1,100 Palestinian detainees, and the bodies of 180 deceased Palestinians. While Israel accepted the terms, Hamas submitted amendments that Witkoff later called “totally unacceptable.”

Netanyahu has faced increasing pressure from hostage families, but has said the war will not end until Hamas is defeated, though he has not ruled out a temporary truce to secure additional releases.