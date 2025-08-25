Trump Predicts Swift End to Gaza Conflict

The war between Israel and Gaza will reach a “conclusive ending” within the next two to three weeks, US President Donald Trump said on Monday, speaking from the Oval Office. “I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have … a conclusive ending.”

Israel has rejected Hamas’ proposal for a phased ceasefire and is continuing its push to capture Gaza City. Despite this, President Trump suggested that diplomatic efforts are underway. “There has been … a very serious diplomatic push,” he said, when asked whether Washington was actively working to advance an end to the conflict.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added, “It [has] never stopped. We’ve always looked to find a solution. We want it to end. [But] it has to end with no Hamas.”

Special envoy Steve Witkoff credited the US president’s recent statement on the social media platform Truth Social with pressuring Hamas. “We wouldn’t be anywhere but for the president’s truth last week, which was a statement to Hamas that they better get their act together and get to the peace table,” Witkoff said. The president had posted on his Truth Social App that remaining hostages would only be released once Hamas is destroyed.

President Trump has repeatedly cited “two-week” timelines for international conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. These predictions have often lacked concrete evidence and have not materialized as stated.

For now, the US appears aligned with Israel’s position that the war will only conclude with Hamas’ full surrender.