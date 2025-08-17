Trump Pushes Land-Swap Peace Plan as Zelenskyy Heads to Washington

US President Donald Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday, with several European leaders joining, as efforts to end the Ukraine war enter a new phase. The meeting comes just days after President Trump’s summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the US president abandoned his earlier push for a ceasefire and embraced a Kremlin-style approach calling for a full peace treaty.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed he will travel to Washington for the talks. “The trip will serve as an exchange of information with US President Donald Trump following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska,” Merz’s spokesman said. He explained that discussions would include “security guarantees, territorial issues, and continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. This includes maintaining the pressure of sanctions.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced she would participate. “Together, we will participate in the Coalition of Willing,” she said on social media, adding that at Zelenskyy’s request, she would join Monday’s White House meeting with President Trump and other European leaders.

President Trump’s stance marks a sharp departure from earlier Western consensus. Last week, the “Coalition of Willing” declared that negotiations could only advance if there were a ceasefire or significant halt to hostilities. After his meeting with Putin, the American president signaled he wants to bypass that stage, pressing instead for a settlement that could involve Ukraine ceding the remainder of the Donbas region, even parts not under Russian occupation. European officials briefed on the discussions said Putin in exchange offered a ceasefire along current battle lines and written assurances that Russia would not attack Ukraine or European countries again.

Zelenskyy and European leaders have rejected the idea of giving up sovereign territory, warning that such concessions would violate Ukraine’s constitution and undermine international law. They argue that borders cannot be redrawn by force and stress that Russia has a track record of breaking agreements.

The debate plays out as fighting continues. Ukraine reported more than 100 Russian strikes in the Sumy region over the past day, while Kherson and Donetsk also came under heavy fire. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have intercepted hundreds of Ukrainian drones over the weekend, including dozens near Belgorod.

Monday’s high-stakes talks will test whether President Trump’s strategy of pushing for a rapid peace treaty can gain traction among allies and whether Kyiv will agree to negotiate under such terms.