Trump Says ‘Clock Is Ticking’ for Iran as Talks Stall, Israel Signals Readiness for Renewed War

President Donald Trump said Thursday that “The clock is ticking for Iran” as peace talks remain stalled and fighting continues over the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, Israel’s defense minister declared readiness for renewed war against Iran pending US approval.

President Trump wrote that he was not under pressure to reach a ceasefire, criticizing media coverage of his position. “For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am “anxious” to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t—The clock is ticking!”

He also pointed to recent US military actions, stating: “Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse — Time is not on their side!”

President Trump added: “A Deal will only be made when it’s appropriate and good for the United States of America, our Allies and, in fact, the rest of the World.”

On Tuesday, President Trump extended the ceasefire, with no indication of its duration or when negotiations may resume.

Separately, Defense Minister Israel Katz held a security assessment Thursday evening at the Kirya military headquarters and said Israel is prepared for further conflict.

“Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran. The IDF is ready in both defense and offense, and the targets have been marked.”

“We are waiting for a green light from the United States,” he continued, to “complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty” and “return Iran to the Dark Ages” by exploding energy facilities and economic infrastructure.