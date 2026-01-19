Donate
Trump Threatens European Countries With 25% Tariffs Over Greenland Dispute
US-operated Pituffik Space Base, originally Thule Air Base. (Air Force Weather via Wikimedia)

Trump Threatens European Countries With 25% Tariffs Over Greenland Dispute

The Media Line Staff
01/19/2026

US President Donald Trump escalated tensions with European allies over Greenland this weekend, threatening tariffs of 25% against European countries rejecting a US claim to the Danish territory while reiterating that Washington must take control of the Arctic island for security reasons.

In a Truth Social post published Saturday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would levy a 10% tariff on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland starting Feb. 1. The measure would apply broadly to all goods entering the United States from those countries.

Trump said the tariff rate would be raised to 25% beginning June 1.

“This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” Trump wrote.

EU ambassadors convened an emergency meeting in Brussels on Sunday after Trump’s comments, which came amid protests in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, where an estimated quarter of the city’s population reportedly demonstrated against any potential annexation.

Late Sunday, Trump doubled down, accusing Denmark of failing to counter Russian maneuvering around Greenland despite years of warnings. In a post on Truth Social, he said NATO had repeatedly urged Denmark to address the threat, adding that the alliance now needed to “do something” for the United States.

Top Stories
President Trump further claimed that US possession of Greenland is necessary to counter Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic and to support development of what he calls the “Golden Dome” missile defense system for North America. He warned that “the world will not be safe” without US control of the island.

Security experts note that the United States does not need to own Greenland to advance missile defense or Arctic security, pointing to a 1951 agreement that already allows Washington to build and operate defense facilities on the island.

News Updates
