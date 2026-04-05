Trump Threatens New Strikes on Iran if Hormuz Stays Shut

President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to hit Iranian power plants and bridges as early as Tuesday if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ratcheting up pressure on a standoff that has already shaken oil markets and widened the war’s economic reach well beyond the Middle East. In a Truth Social post, the US president said, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” The president also wrote, “Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!”

The latest warning follows earlier reporting that President Trump had given Iran a 10-day deadline and then a 48-hour ultimatum tied to reopening the waterway. Axios also reported that indirect talks involving US and Iranian officials, with mediation through Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, had failed to produce a breakthrough. Vice President JD Vance, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, and senior regional officials were all reportedly part of the back-channel effort.

The Strait of Hormuz is not some obscure patch of water on a map. The International Energy Agency says about 20 million barrels per day of crude oil and oil products moved through the strait in 2025, accounting for around 25% of global seaborne oil trade. Countries including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain rely on it for the vast majority of their oil exports, while Qatar and the United Arab Emirates send almost 20% of global liquefied natural gas exports through the same corridor.

That makes the dispute central not only to the war but to global inflation, shipping, and energy security. President Trump plans an Oval Office news conference on Monday after the US military rescued two downed American pilots in Iran, setting up another high-stakes moment in a conflict that keeps finding new ways to get worse.