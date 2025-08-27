Trump to Host Major Meeting on Postwar Gaza Plan; Backs Netanyahu’s Stance on Hostage Deal 

US President Donald Trump will convene a high-level meeting Wednesday at the White House to advance a comprehensive plan for postwar Gaza, according to Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The meeting, described as the largest yet on the issue, is intended to outline Washington’s vision for governance and reconstruction once the war ends.

“We’re going to settle this one way or another, certainly before the end of this year,” Witkoff said Tuesday in an interview with Fox News. He said the plan would reflect Trump’s “humanitarian motives,” but declined to offer specifics.

The announcement comes as the administration reaffirms its support for Israel’s position on hostage negotiations. Witkoff said the US now officially opposes further partial deals, echoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence that only a full agreement will be accepted. “That’s the official position, and that’s President Trump’s official position,” Witkoff said.

Hamas recently indicated it would accept a phased deal to release the remaining hostages, releasing only half of the 20 believed to be alive in exchange for Palestinian prisoners during a 60-day pause in fighting. Witkoff blamed Hamas for stalling the process and said it must now show good faith by allowing medical access to hostages and cooperating with the Red Cross.

Although Netanyahu has greenlit further military action in Gaza City, Witkoff emphasized that Israel is not taking a “maximalist approach.” He also confirmed that the US is continuing efforts to bring additional countries into the Abraham Accords, while pushing for a long-term framework to stabilize Gaza after the war.