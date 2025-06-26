Trump Urges Cancellation of Netanyahu Trial, Calls Charges a ‘Witch Hunt’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial be “canceled immediately” or that he be granted a pardon, calling the proceedings a “ridiculous Witch Hunt.” The statement, made on the president’s Truth Social platform, comes days after Israel concluded a 12-day conflict with Iran and reflects what observers described as an unusual public intervention in the internal legal affairs of a close US ally.

“I was shocked to hear that Bibi Netanyahu, a GREAT and WARRIOR-like Prime Minister, is being forced to stand trial,” President Trump wrote. “Bibi and I just went through HELL together.” He added, “It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu.”

Netanyahu faces charges in three separate cases, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Prosecutors allege he accepted luxury gifts from wealthy associates and sought favorable media coverage in exchange for regulatory benefits. The trial, which began in 2020, has been delayed multiple times but is scheduled to resume next week.

President Trump’s remarks follow his earlier criticism of Netanyahu over the ceasefire agreement with Iran, brokered by the US following joint Israeli-American strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.

Netanyahu denies all charges and claims the cases are part of a politically motivated campaign to remove him from office.