Trump Urges Iran To ‘Make a Deal’ After Israeli Strikes Kill IRGC Leaders

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Friday morning to “make a deal, before there is nothing left,” following a massive Israeli airstrike on Iranian nuclear and military targets overnight. In a string of posts on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iran’s leadership had ignored repeated offers for diplomacy and was now paying the price. “They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse,” he wrote.

The comments came hours after Israeli jets launched an expansive operation—dubbed “Rising Lion”—targeting nuclear facilities, senior military figures, and top scientists in Iran. The strikes reportedly hit sites in Tehran and near Natanz, although the International Atomic Energy Agency said the Isfahan nuclear plant was untouched and there was no rise in radiation levels at Natanz.

The US government stressed that it did not participate in the Israeli operation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel acted alone and cautioned Iran against retaliating against American personnel. “We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” he said.

In an interview with Fox News Friday morning, President Trump confirmed that Washington had been made aware of the strike before it was carried out. He expressed hope that the US and Iran might return to negotiations, saying, “We’ll see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back.”

He said that the US will defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates. So far, Iran has launched at least 100 drones at Israel, which the Israeli military has intercepted.