Trump Urges Israel, Hamas To ‘Make the Deal’ for Hostages as Ceasefire Talks Advance
US President Donald Trump (C) addresses the nation from the White House, flanked by (L-R) Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, June 21, 2025. (Screenshot: YouTube)

Trump Urges Israel, Hamas To ‘Make the Deal’ for Hostages as Ceasefire Talks Advance

The Media Line Staff
06/29/2025

President Donald Trump on Saturday night publicly urged Israel and Hamas to finalize a ceasefire agreement that would lead to the release of hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 assault. Posting on his Truth Social platform, the American president wrote in all caps, “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!! DJT.”

The statement follows President Trump’s recent assertion that a ceasefire could be reached within the week. He also called on Israeli prosecutors to drop their corruption case against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying Netanyahu “is right now in the process of negotiating a deal with Hamas, which will include getting the hostages back.”

The push from the White House comes as US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff signaled progress in ceasefire talks. Witkoff has been leading intensive diplomatic efforts, traveling between capitals to try to broker an agreement between Israel and the Hamas leadership based in Gaza and abroad.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Friday with families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. It was Rubio’s first meeting with hostage relatives since assuming office in January. “A real victory,” he told them, “is when all the hostages come home.”

Efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal have intensified following almost two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began when Hamas-led fighters launched a surprise cross-border attack on Israeli communities, killing 1,195 civilians and soldiers and taking 251 people captive.

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ceasefire
Donald Trump
Gaza
Hamas
hostages
Israel
Marco Rubio
TheMediaLine
