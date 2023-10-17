Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Trump Vows To Bar Hamas Supporters From Immigrating to US if Reelected
Donald Trump campaigns for the Republican nomination in Adel, Iowa, Oct. 16, 2023. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
News Updates
Donald Trump
Hamas
Israel
presidential election

Trump Vows To Bar Hamas Supporters From Immigrating to US if Reelected

The Media Line Staff
10/17/2023

Former US President Donald Trump has promised that if he is elected president again he will bar immigrants who support Hamas from entering the U.S. and will send police to pro-Hamas protests to arrest and deport immigrants who support the terrorist group.

Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021, made his comments on an early campaign stop in Iowa for the Republican nomination. He was speaking against the background of the current Israel-Hamas conflict, which began on Oct. 7 after Hamas attacked and killed at least 1,300 Israelis and took almost 200 hostage. The United States and several other countries had previously designated Hamas a terrorist organization.

Trump said that if reelected he would ban entry to the US of anyone who denies Israel’s right to exist and would revoke the visas of “anti-Semitic” foreign students.

He also vowed to step up travel bans from “terror-plagued countries,” including Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, “or anywhere else that threatens our security.” He said “strong ideological screening” would be used, but did not explain how he would enforce his demands.

“If you want to abolish the State of Israel, you’re disqualified, if you support Hamas or the ideology behind Hamas, you’re disqualified, and if you’re a communist, Marxist, or fascist, you are disqualified,” he said. “We will aggressively deport resident aliens with jihadist sympathies.”

A tough approach to immigration was a cornerstone of Trump’s presidency. A ban he imposed on immigrants from some Muslim-majority nations was struck down in lower courts, but was ultimately upheld by the US Supreme Court. Current President Joe Biden ended that ban when he took office.

Trump is the frontrunner to win the Republican Party nomination for the November 2024 election.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.