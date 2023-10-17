Trump Vows To Bar Hamas Supporters From Immigrating to US if Reelected

Former US President Donald Trump has promised that if he is elected president again he will bar immigrants who support Hamas from entering the U.S. and will send police to pro-Hamas protests to arrest and deport immigrants who support the terrorist group.

Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021, made his comments on an early campaign stop in Iowa for the Republican nomination. He was speaking against the background of the current Israel-Hamas conflict, which began on Oct. 7 after Hamas attacked and killed at least 1,300 Israelis and took almost 200 hostage. The United States and several other countries had previously designated Hamas a terrorist organization.

Trump said that if reelected he would ban entry to the US of anyone who denies Israel’s right to exist and would revoke the visas of “anti-Semitic” foreign students.

He also vowed to step up travel bans from “terror-plagued countries,” including Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, “or anywhere else that threatens our security.” He said “strong ideological screening” would be used, but did not explain how he would enforce his demands.

“If you want to abolish the State of Israel, you’re disqualified, if you support Hamas or the ideology behind Hamas, you’re disqualified, and if you’re a communist, Marxist, or fascist, you are disqualified,” he said. “We will aggressively deport resident aliens with jihadist sympathies.”

A tough approach to immigration was a cornerstone of Trump’s presidency. A ban he imposed on immigrants from some Muslim-majority nations was struck down in lower courts, but was ultimately upheld by the US Supreme Court. Current President Joe Biden ended that ban when he took office.

Trump is the frontrunner to win the Republican Party nomination for the November 2024 election.