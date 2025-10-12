Trump, Witkoff, Kushner and Rubio Featured on Billboards Urging Completion of Trump Plan 

A nationwide billboard campaign launched Sunday across Israel is calling on US President Donald J. Trump and his senior team to push forward with the next phase of the Trump Plan, turning the recent ceasefire and hostage deal into a broader framework for regional peace and normalization.

The campaign, organized by the Coalition for Regional Security—an alliance of more than 120 senior Israeli leaders from the fields of security, economics, policy, and academia—coincides with President Trump’s visit to Israel. It urges the US administration to “not stop at the hostage deal,” but to “complete the Trump Plan” and spearhead a new wave of normalization agreements across the Middle East.

Prominent billboards now visible in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and major highways feature President Trump alongside US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, senior advisor Jared Kushner, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. All four are depicted wearing yellow ties—a symbol of solidarity with the families of Israeli hostages still awaiting the return of their loved ones.

The billboards bear bold slogans such as “The Middle East Peacemakers – Don’t Stop Now!” and “Don’t Stop! All the Way to Normalization.”

In its statement, the Coalition for Regional Security praised the Trump administration for “changing the course of history” through its mediation efforts and for achieving a landmark peace agreement that led to the hostages’ release.

“President Trump, Mr. Witkoff, Mr. Kushner, and Secretary Rubio have demonstrated determination, persistence, and a deep sense of mission,” the statement said. “They forged a historic deal and rallied the region toward its realization. We honor their leadership and call on them: Don’t stop here. Complete all 20 points of the Trump Plan, expand the Abraham Accords, and lead the Middle East into a new era of peace, security, and prosperity.”

The group added that “the people of Israel believe in President Trump’s regional vision and express full support for his continued leadership.”