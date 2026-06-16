Trump’s Iran Deal Turns Into a Global Loyalty Test

President Donald Trump arrived at the Group of Seven summit in France this week with a new US-Iran agreement to sell, a restless Israeli ally to discipline, and a familiar message for the world: He alone had done what others would not.

The result was a diplomatic week that sounded less like a standard summit communiqué and more like a rolling Trump production—part peace announcement, part grievance session, part loyalty test.

The sharpest remarks were aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose latest strikes in Lebanon angered Washington just as President Trump was trying to lock down an agreement with Tehran. Speaking in Évian-les-Bains, President Trump said Netanyahu “has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon,” calling the Beirut strike “vicious” and “too much.”

Then came the line built for headlines.

“Without us, without the United States, there would be no Israel,” President Trump said, according to CBS News. “Without me, there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did.”

It was not the only sweeping claim. In an interview reported by The New York Times and quoted by Israeli media, President Trump described Netanyahu as “a very difficult guy” and said the Israeli leader should be grateful for the Iran agreement. “Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn’t be around for two hours,” he said.

That remark captured the new tension in the relationship. President Trump continues to frame himself as Israel’s indispensable protector, but he is also increasingly willing to speak about Netanyahu as a problem to be managed rather than a partner to be praised.

The irritation has been building. Axios reported earlier this month that President Trump erupted at Netanyahu in a profanity-laced call over Israeli escalation in Lebanon, accusing him of endangering the US-led Iran talks. CBS News reported that President Trump later told Fox News he had asked Netanyahu, “What the f*** are you doing?” after the Beirut strikes.

Israel’s political class, meanwhile, has been divided not over whether Iran remains a threat, but over whether President Trump’s deal restrains Tehran or rewards it. Netanyahu has avoided a full public rupture, saying the decision belongs to President Trump while insisting that Israel must protect its own security interests. Far-right ministers were less restrained. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, “Trump’s agreement does not bind us,” while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the deal bad for Israel and “the entire free world.”

The discomfort was not confined to Jerusalem. At the G7, French President Emmanuel Macron was caught on a hot mic telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he had had a “difficult discussion” with President Trump. The moment offered a small but revealing glimpse of how other leaders now work around the American president: carefully, quietly, and with the microphone ideally off.

President Trump, for his part, presented the Iran deal as proof of leverage, not compromise. He said the memorandum of understanding states clearly that Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon and said he was open to sending the agreement to Congress for review. He also warned that “all hell will rain down” if Tehran tries to build a bomb.

For Israel, the week exposed an uncomfortable reality. President Trump remains popular, powerful, and rhetorically committed to Israel’s survival. But his support now comes with public scolding, transactional accounting, and an unmistakable demand that Netanyahu not interfere with the deal President Trump wants to call his own.