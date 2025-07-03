Tunisia and Oman Announce Joint Action Plan To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Tunisia and Oman have unveiled a new joint action plan aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors. The announcement was made during a press conference in Tunis by Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

This initiative follows the Tunisia-Oman Joint Commission meeting held in Muscat 18 months ago and emphasizes the commitment of both nations to strengthen their ties. The visit of Foreign Minister Al Busaidi to Tunisia is seen as a significant step in this process, paving the way for a planned visit by Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Tunisia in the near future.

In their discussions, the two officials emphasized shared positions on regional and international matters, particularly their mutual support for the Palestinian cause and adherence to international legal resolutions.

The cooperation plan will cover key areas such as security, health, education, renewable energy, food safety, trade, justice, and communication technologies. Nafti highlighted that this partnership builds on previous diplomatic efforts and represents a focused effort to broaden the scope of bilateral collaboration.

“Oman and Tunisia share similar views on global issues, and this agreement reflects the two countries’ strong political will to deepen their relations,” Minister Al Busaidi remarked at the press briefing.

Both sides have expressed their determination to continue enhancing bilateral relations through tangible agreements, marking a new chapter in Tunisia-Oman relations.